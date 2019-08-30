Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, with the Rt. Rev. John S. Smiley presiding and the Rev. Melinda Bobo preaching. Inurnment will follow at St. Matthew’s Columbarium, followed by a reception at Canterbury House, 110 S. Ninth St. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew’s Cathedral at 104 S. Fourth St., Laramie, WY 82070 or to Home On The Range Animal Haven, PO Box 1674, Laramie, WY 82073.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented