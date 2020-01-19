William James (Bill) Young
William James (Bill) Young, 87, passed away on January 9, 2020, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
He was born April 24, 1932, to Mary Catherine (Kuykendall) and William Young in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
He was reared by his mother and grandmother in Carbondale, Illinois. He graduated from Carbondale Community High School and attended Southern Illinois University and received a degree in journalism and a commission in the Air Force.
While Stationed at Oxnard (Calif.) Air Force base as a navigator/radar observer he met his future wife, Sally Wilson, an elementary school teacher. They were married August 28, 1957 in Denver, Colorado.
Following Air Force duty and a stint as a reporter/feature writer for the Oxnard Press Courier, he and his wife moved to Carbondale where he was the sports information director at Southern Illinois University. Their daughter, Carrie Lynne, was born there in 1959.
After two years, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he began a 35-year career at the University of Wyoming as the sports information director, assistant athletic director, interim athletic director and director of the University News Service. Their son, Glenn, was born in Laramie in 1964.
He was active in the College Sports Information Directors Association and served as the organization’s president and was elected to its Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into UW’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.
Following retirement in 1995, he was a volunteer at the Albany County Public Library and the Laramie Plains Museum.
He is survived by his wife, Sally, of 62 years; daughter Carrie Robison (Ed) and grandsons Tyler (Amanda) of Fort Collins, Colorado and Parker (Emily) of Ashland, Wisconsin; son Glenn (Audrey), and granddaughter Aliza of Los Angeles, California.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Private inurnment will be at Green Hill Cemetery in Laramie. The family would like to thank the team at the Medical Center of the Rockies for their kindness, talents and respect during his time there. Those who wish can make a memorial contribution to the Albany County Public Library, the Laramie Plains Museum or the charity of their choice.
