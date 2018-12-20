Dec. 15, 2018
William David Stark was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Beach, North Dakota, to parents James and Nellie (née Baldwin) Stark. He shared his childhood with six sisters and two brothers. He was a Navy veteran of WWII.
Bill married Priscilla “Pat” Hadler in 1948, whom he met at NDSU. He earned his masters degree from Penn State and Ph.D. in education from the University of Wyoming.
Bill is survived by three, daughters Debra Stark, Cindy (Jeff) Emmons (Katie and John Crawley; Sam, Jillian and James Emmons) and Jill (Leslie) Duckett (Bill, Jess, and Bronson Stark; Mike and son Noah Stark).
Bill and Pat will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in north Phoenix, Arizona.
It is Bill’s wishes that in lieu of flowers, you hug a loved one, make amends as you can and stop to smell the roses. Go to www.goesfuneralcare.com to read the full obituary.
