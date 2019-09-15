William Claiborne Collier, age 85, passed away September 7, at Davis Hospice Center following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Collier was born May 8, 1934 in Laramie, Wyoming. He graduated from Laramie High School in 1953 and attended the University of Wyoming. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord and in Germany from 1954 to 1956. He was retired from Greyhound Bus Lines where he was a ticket agent and an operations manager.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, University of Wyoming Alumni Association, Cowboy Joe Club and the American Legion.
Bill is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Rand, whom he married August 4, 1963, in Cheyenne; two sons, Kevin Charles Collier and his wife Jessica of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Colby Claiborne Collier of Cheyenne; a brother Thomas C. Collier and his wife, Caryl of Jefferson City, Missouri; a niece, Carol; and two nephews Douglas and Theodore.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Collier Page; nephew, Don Page and his parents, Harry O. and Ethel C. Collier.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 3325 McCann Avenue, with the Rev. David A. Ivester officiating.
Friends may contribute to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or a charity of their choice.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
Commented