William “Bill” Smith, 89, of Laramie, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spring Wind Assisted Living.
Bill was born December 11, 1929 in Gibbon, Nebraska to Glenn and Jennie Smith. He was the youngest of four boys raised in Albin, Wyoming. He went on to attend a small community college in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He spent his career working as a brakeman for Union Pacific Railroad. Bill met his wife, Lily in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1950 and they were married on June 29, 1952. They were married for 57 years up until her death in 2009. Bill loved trains and enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, golfing, railroading, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed going on various outings with his daughters, grandkids, and great grandkids. He also loved baseball and hardly missed a Rockies game. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul with a big sense of humor. He was a member of the Elks and The Moose Lodge and a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Pat Blohm (Kevin) of Broomfield, Colorado, and Judy Roehrkasse of Laramie; grandchildren, Cody Blohm (Lily) and Chris Blohm (Michelle) of Denver, and Kerra Aguirres (Matt) of Laramie; great grandchildren, Brooke and Makenzie Blohm and Keilyn and Archie Aguirres; a brother, Don Smith; as well as nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lily Smith; his parents, Glenn and Jennie Smith; and brothers, Rob and Rich Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Immediately following the cemetery, there will be a reception at Laramie Railroad Depot, 600 S. 1st St.
A gathering for family and friends will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Laramie Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY 82072.
