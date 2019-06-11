William “Bill” Smith, 89, of Laramie, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spring Wind Assisted Living Community.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home until service time.
A gathering for family and friends will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Laramie Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Laramie.
A full obituary will be published.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
