William “Bill” Smith
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Immediately following the cemetery, there will be a reception at Laramie Railroad Depot, 600 S. 1st St.
A gathering for family and friends will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Laramie Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY 82072.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Dorothy A. McFadden
Dorothy A. McFadden was born in Beach, North Dakota, on Jan. 14, 1937, and died in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, on Jan. 16, 2019.
Graveside memorial service is at Greenhill Cemetery at 11 a.m. June 22, 2019. Reception to follow at Corona Village at 1 pm.
