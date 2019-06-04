A memorial graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 at Greenhill Cemetery with the Reverend Dick Naumann presiding, followed by a reception and lunch at the Elks Lodge (102 South 2nd Street). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Laramie at 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070. Condolences can be sent to Delores Bixby, 1853 Riverside Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented