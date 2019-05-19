William “Bill” “Schmidty” Leonard Schmidt, age76 passed away peacefully at his home on April 23, 2019.
He was born Christmas Day 1942 in Brush, CO to Leonard and Marion Schmidt. He graduated from Laramie High in 1960 and married Glenda Kay Michaud in 1967. He enjoyed many jobs throughout his life, his favorite being a mechanic for the Wyoming DOT retiring in 2007, after which he worked for Simon Contractors.
Bill was an avid collector of vintage cars, model trains, Star Wars memorabilia, M&M figurines. He loved attending Wyoming Cowboy sports and vacation in Maui, Hawaii. He was a member of both the Elks and Moose Lodges.
Bill is survived by his sisters Delores Bixby of Laramie and Rose Schmidt (Ed Haven) of Otis, CO and his nephew Matt (Lesley Richman) Bixby of Burns, OR. Also surviving is Francis Michaud of Lander, WY, Gordon (Phyllis) Michaud and family of Cheyenne, WY and Beverly (Bill) Kennedy and family of Medford, OR. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A memorial graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 at Greenhill Cemetery with the Reverend Dick Naumann presiding, followed by a reception and lunch at the Elks Lodge (102 South 2nd Street). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Laramie at 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070. Condolences can be sent to Delores Bixby, 1853 Riverside Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
