William “Bill” Robert Veniegas, 68, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming. Bill was born November 20, 1950 and leaves behind many friends and family members; to whom he says, “Party on dudes.” Bill had a love of fishing, hanging out with friends and his close friends, especially Casey and Traci who are very close friends. Preceeded in death are his parents, his brothers Emilio Jr., Edward and his nephew Damien. He is survived by his brothers Larry and wife Marla, Pete and partner Ginger, Mark and wife Pauline, George and wife Dawn, and Robbie Veniegas. His sisters Michelle and husband John, and Jackie and husband Chris. Also many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Wednesday Febuary 27, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
A celebration of life will take place in the beginning of the summer so we can spread his ashes in the Snowy Mountains. Further notice will take place when the plans are set.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
