William “Bill” Nolan, 70, of Laramie, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 23, 1948, in Laramie to James and Norma (Wilson) Nolan.
Bill enjoyed fly fishing, taking care of his truck and work. He worked for several years at Modern Printing and considered his coworkers family.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, James and Norma Nolan; and his sister, Terry Elkins.
He is survived by his daughters, Toni (John) Bates, Kelly (Mike) Kowach; his grandchildren, Breana Nelson, Curtis and Caleb Lantgen, Reagan and Avery Bates, and Mackenzie Kowach. He is also survived by multiple cousins in Michigan.
Per Bill’s request no formal services will be held.
