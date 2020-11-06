Rita Beverly Vasquez 1951-2020 Rita Beverly Vasquez, 69, of Laramie died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Rita was born May 20, 1951 to Gavino and Lilia Sanchez in Laramie, Wyoming. She married John L. Vasquez in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 11, 1965 and had four children: Angie, Johnny, Trishia, and Tino. She worked as a school monitor for the school district. She was a strong woman who loved to go camping, watch TV, and read Danielle Steele in her free time. She also loved being with her family and taking care of her grandchildren. Her dog grand babies also held a special place in her heart. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Lilia and Gavino Sanchez, and sisters Dorothy and Joan Sanchez. Rita is survived by her husband, John; brothers Wayne (Betty) Sanchez and Joe (Virginia) Sanchez; children Angie (Gary) Schilz, Johnny Vasquez, Trishia Vasquez (Michael Paulson) and Tino (Shandi) Vasquez; and grandchildren Brandi (Riley) Sanchez and Tanner Schilz, Bryson and Riley Vasquez, and Kyle (Sam) White. Due to Covid-19 restrictions private family services will be held. Everyone is invited to a Graveside service at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Dialysis Center 255 N. 30th, Laramie, WY 82072. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mix of incumbents and newcomers win City Council seats
- Election results for other races now available
- Ibarra holds slim lead over Jones; recount triggered in county commission race
- Nonprofit aims to fill community gaps
- Provenza wins Wyoming District 45 House Seat; Sherwood, Andrew also win
- Albany County residents ordered to wear masks
- November 1: On the Record
- A letter from the CEO at Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- We must act now to stop Albany County COVID-19 escalation
- Planning commission considers wind regs during work session
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented