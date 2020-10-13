Annetta M. (Lightwine) Vallier 1937-2020 Annetta Lightwine Vallier passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 19, 1937 in Pisgah, Iowa. Her parents were Stephen and Tony (Straight ) Lightwine. In 1961 she married Dean Francis Vallier. Together they raised their two children, Toni and Terry in small farming communities of Iowa. In 1990 Annetta and Dean moved to Laramie, Wyoming so that they could be closer to their grandchildren. Annetta, or as many called her "NET" worked as a beautician at the Laramie Care center for many years until she and Dean decided to retire. She was known as GRAM to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Net loved to cook, had a passion for horses and was a hard worker at all she did. She is preceded in death by her husband Dean, her brothers Don and Harlan Lightwine and her sisters Mary Lou Moore,and Juanita Carrier. Her daughter Toni Vallier lives in Laramie, Wyoming at this time. Her son, Terry Vallier and his wife Kelly, live in Rock River where they raised their two children Dallie and Ty. Dallie Bowers and her husband Bobby live in Rock River and have two children, Letty and Haleigh. Ty Vallier and his wife Baylea also live in Rock River and have two children Karter and Kash. Annetta adored her children, grandchildren and great grandkids. She was loved by many nieces, nephews and greats, as well as other family and friends. Her laugh was contagious and her smile lit up the room. She was a strong woman with a soft kind heart. As per her request, no public services will be held. A private family gathering will be scheduled some time next summer to celebrate her memory Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
