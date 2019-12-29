Valear Bertha Anderson Jensen, 97, of Laramie, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Spring Wind Assisted Living Community. She was born on January 2, 1922, in Ephraim, Utah to Merrill and Anna Anderson, the third of eight children.
She married the love of her life Howard B. Jensen on September 20, 1941, in Elko, Nevada.
Valear was an accomplished seamstress, working in her home while raising her four children. She sang in the Sweet Adeline Choir in the 50s. She enjoyed traveling with her husband on his different assignments. She snowbirded to Arizona for 27 years. She is a life -long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Diane Jensen; her granddaughter, Katrina Vet; a great-grandson, Trenton Broyles; her siblings, Venoy M. Anderson and Bernita A. Bertelson, Mae Dennison, and Faye A. Armstrong.
She is survived by her sons, Howard “Barney” Jensen Jr. (Sally) of Brighton, Colorado; Rodney V. Jenson of Laramie, and Gary L. Jensen (Arla) of West Jordan, Utah.
Howard and Valear were the proud grandparents of 11 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Adrian Anderson of Beautiful, Utah; Bonnie A. Olson of Ephraim, Utah; and Tommy Anderson of LaVarkin, Utah.
Valear’s desire to be cremated has taken place. A family graveside memorial will be held at a later date at the family plot in the cemetery located in Ephraim, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts be made to your favorite charity, or to the Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr., Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented