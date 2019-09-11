On Monday, September 9, 2019, Tymon Ray Scott passed away at the age of 48. Tymon was born on June 30, 1971 in Laramie, Wyoming to Richard and Sue (Smith) Scott. A graduate of Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Virginia, Tymon was most recently employed as Greenkeeper at the Berea Country Club in Berea, Kentucky. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan with a passion for golf and a soft spot for animals.
Tymon was preceded in death by his four grandparents: Guy and Bessie Scott and Joy and Marjorie Smith. Along with his parents, he is survived by daughters Skylar and Alexa Scott, brother Tod and sister-in-law Tammy Scott of Laramie, twin sister Tamara and brother-in-law Curtis Sandberg of Georgetown KY, nieces Megan Scott and Claire Sandberg, and nephews Jason Scott and Elliot Sandberg.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14th at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea, Kentucky at 10 o’clock a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Isaiah House Treatment Center in Willisburg, Kentucky https://www.isaiah-house.org
