Trinidad “TJ” Mesa passed peacefully on May 19, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born September 30, 1919 in Zamora, Michoacan, Mexico to Trinidad Sr. and Cecilia Velasquez Mesa.
Due to the fighting and turmoil caused by the Mexican Revolution, baby Trinidad and his two sisters were brought to the United States by his parents. The family made their way to western Kansas, where Trinidad Sr. began working on the railroad.
They later moved to Casper and then to Wheatland, WY where Trinidad graduated from high school. After graduation, the family settled in Laramie, WY. Trinidad started working in the railroad shops on the big steam engines. He worked until he was drafted into the army during World War II.
The army took him places he had never imagined. Trinidad was in the African and European Theaters. His service took him to Casablanca, France, Italy, and Germany, just to name a few. He received his naturalization papers while he was in Austria.
After returning from war, he returned to his job at the railroad. While there, he met Anne Aragon who would later become his loving wife. They were married in 1946 and raised five children in Laramie. After 20 years at the railroad, Trinidad went to work for Laramie Energy Research where he worked for another 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
Trinidad was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, the VFW honor guard and a lifetime member and past commander of the VFW. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Trinidad was the last of his generation.
Trinidad is survived by his daughter, Charlene (Steve) Sanchez; sons, Ronald (Cecilia) Mesa, Dan Mesa, Mike (Phyllis) Mesa; Grandchildren, Jo Ann (Todd) Fournier, Ronnie (Debbie) Mesa, Dan Mesa Jr., Brenda Mesa, Brian Mesa, Gilbert Mesa, Stephanie Pyle, Anjanette (Jason) Woelm, Thomas (Yvette) Mesa, Michael (Melissa) Mesa, Bert (Renae) Aguilar, Chris (Marci) Sanchez, Naomi (Manuel) Gonzalez, Jason (Rachel) Sanchez, Carlos Mesa, Kiefer Candelaria; Great Grandchildren, Tommy, Amanda, Shealyn, Reilyn, Pierson, Vianca, Vianette, Adrian, Micah, Cameron, Maya, Evelyn, Damion, Lily, Aiden, Destinae, Parker, Emeri, Enez, Phoenix, Falcon, Melanie (Andrew), Melinda, Cassandra, Nic, Brittany, Tylar, Leland, Roland, Dominic, Thomas, Elizabeth, Tatyana, Nathan, Elysiana, Max; Great Great Grandchildren, Lucie, Ashton, Liam, Layla and one on the way. He also had many nieces and nephews.
Trinidad was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Anne Mesa; his son Richard Mesa; sisters, Carmen Alcala, Vera Alcala and Anna Mesa; brothers, Frank, Ygnacio and Alfred Mesa.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary and Vigil Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the Wyoming National Guard and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
