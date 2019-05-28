Steven R. Suder
Steven R. Suder was born on November 13, 1955 in Denver, CO to Bob and Marcia Suder. He entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 22 at the Medical Center of the Rockies from heart complications. Steven attended the University of Wyoming where he was an NCAA All-American. He then joined the staff of the Athletes in Action wrestling team, a Christian sports ministry. In 1989, he returned to his alma mater as head coach of the UW Wrestling team. He led his beloved Cowboys until 2008. At the time of his death, he was working as an academic adviser at UW. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Uniwyo Sports Complex on the UW campus. A reception will follow at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, at 2552 N. 15th St.
Trinidad “TJ” Mesa
Funeral Liturgy will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the Wyoming National Guard and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
