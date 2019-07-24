Toots (Gleada Gae) Bird
Toots (Gleada Gae) Bird, 83, of Laramie passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at Hospice of Laramie surrounded by family. Toots was born in Selden, Kansas to Donald and Pearl Cook on February 28, 1936 along with her twin sister, Boots (Glenda Glee) Bernard. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1954. A few years later, on July 1, 1961 she married the love of her life; Kenneth Gale Bird.
Toots was employed with New Method Laundry for over 20 years, as a bookkeeper and office manager. Following that she worked in the County treasurer’s office, until her retirement.
Toots was a member of both the Moose and Elks Lodge. Toots and her sister Boots were known for their love of dancing and “Big Hair”. Rarely, would she pass up and opportunity to go dancing, shopping or play a game of Pinochle, even if it’s “just a couple hands”. Bowling nights in the 60’s and 70’s, eventually tuned into shuffleboard in the 80’s and beyond.
Toots is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Jerry Dee Cook, and infant brother Jackie Cook.
She is survived by her son Rustin “Rusty” (Maricela) Bird, twin sister Boots (Glenda) Bernard, and grandchildren Brandon, Brianna Bird, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Monday, July 29th at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Rhett Ivy.
Her love of dogs was apparent in everything she did. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to your local animal shelter or Hospice.
Amy Marie Lawrence
A celebration of life will take place at the Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 South 2nd Street, on Wednesday, July 24 at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Laramie Plains Museum, American Heritage Center, Wyoming Territorial Prison or Wyoming State Historical Society.
