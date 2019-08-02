Timothy William McNierney
On July 27, 2019, at age 65, we lost a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather. Tim was born August 15, 1953, to John (deceased) and Shirley McNierney As a child, he attended St. Laurence School and graduated from Laramie High School in 1971. After graduation, he attended the University of Wyoming where he received his degree in Psychology with a Masters in Reading. On September 23,1994, Tim married the love of his life, Odella Boyles. He became a cherished father/friend to Lisa and Matthew Boyles, and later a grandfather to Ruby and Lowden.
Tim had a rewarding and lengthy career in Casper as a probation officer in the juvenile division of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, retiring as a supervisor at the age of 55. During Tim’s retirement, he never wasted a day. He and Odella shared a passion for reading, gardening, mountain hikes on Sundays — and especially playing with their grandchildren Ruby and Lowden. He was an avid outdoorsman, sharing his time with family and friends fishing, hunting, golfing, biking, hiking, snowboarding and skiing. He had a quirky sense of humor, mostly laughing at himself. Tim enjoyed teaching and sharing his knowledge — and occasionally challenging our views — on a wide array of subjects. He will be deeply missed.
Tim is survived by his mother, Shirley; wife Odella and children, Lisa (Todd) Jamieson and their daughter Ruby; son Matthew (Heather) Boyles and their son Lowden; siblings, Mark, Dan (Susie), Coleen (Mark Holder); nieces and nephews, Savannah (Matthew); Ash (Afton); Britta (Keith); Joe (Sara).
A Celebration of Life in Casper will be held Tuesday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, and a Memorial Mass in Laramie, Saturday, August 10th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, officiated by Father Jerry Rodensel.
Sharon Ann Fitzgerald
Sharon’s remains will be interred at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie, which will be followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Ivinson Mansion. All are invited to attend either or both.
Larry Nolan
Larry Nolan, 78, of Laramie, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
