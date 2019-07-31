Charles F. Bice
Charles F. Bice, 73, of Laramie, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado.
A celebration of life will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Timothy William McNierney
Timothy William McNierney died July 27, 2019. He was born Aug. 15, 1953.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper.
Memorial mass is at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, officiated by Father Jerry Rodensel.
