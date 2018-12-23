Timothy “Tim” Ivan McGary, 68, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Tim was born in Cody, Wyoming, on Sept. 19, 1950 to Ivan and Vernette McGary. He married Debra Douglas in Cheyenne on Oct. 14, 1978. In 1991 they moved their family to Laramie. Tim worked as a civil engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for 44 years.
Throughout his life, Tim enjoyed hunting, visiting the shooting range, taking care of his vehicles, and a variety of handy-man projects. During his retirement he took a new interest in ATVs and continued spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Wyoming Professional Engineering Association and a member of Laramie Valley Chapel. Tim was known for being one of the most practical and prepared people one might ever meet, and will be missed by many.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, their two daughters Erin (Sam) Martin, and Kaylan (Jason) Snyder, and grandchildren Cody, Cali, Kirby, Abigail, Killian and Eliza. He is survived by his brothers Pat and Mike McGary, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at Laramie Valley Chapel with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. Burial at Greenhill Cemetery will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
Commented