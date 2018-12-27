A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 E Rainbow Ave., Laramie, Wyoming. A reception will follow at the home of Duane and Joy Keown, 2117 Spring Creek Dr. His ashes will be inurned at Greenhill Cemetery in a private family ceremony following the reception. In place of flowers please make donations to Ark Regional Services, 1150 N. 3rd, Laramie, Wyoming.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
