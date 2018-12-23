Tim Keown, loving son, brother and friend, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at the age of 48. Tim was born to Duane Keown and Betty Jean Pearson in Monticello, Utah, on Feb. 3, 1970. Tim spent most of his adult life in Laramie near his parents and benefited from the opportunities provided by Ark Regional Services.
Relationships meant everything to Tim and those people in his life that were his friends, caretakers, and family were touched by his most genuine displays of affection. Whether it was a handshake, an honorific like “Big” added to your name or just a loving hand on you, Tim showered his love.
Even though Tim faced many challenges, he appreciated good humor. Practical jokes always got a round of non-stop laughs. Tim loved many simple pleasures in life: birds at the feeder, plants around him, a home cooked meal, a dog by your side and dancing. In a family of teachers, he was the ultimate instructor of how to accept, appreciate and persevere.
His surviving family include his mother, Betty Jean Pearson; father, Duane Keown and his wife Joy Keown; sister, Julie Keown-Bomar, brother-in-law, Chuck, and nieces, Hailey and Maia. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herald and Bernice Keown; and RL and Ruth Pearson.
A celebration of life will be held on at 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 E Rainbow Ave., Laramie, Wyoming. A reception will follow at the home of Duane and Joy Keown, 2117 Spring Creek Dr. His ashes will be inurned at Greenhill Cemetery in a private family ceremony following the reception. In place of flowers please make donations to Ark Regional Services, 1150 N. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
