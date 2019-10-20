Thomas J. Lebar

Colonel Thomas Joseph Lebar, USAF Retired, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 12th at his home in Laramie, Wyoming. Tom was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he was raised along with his brothers Jack and Bill. Always passionate about airplanes and flying, Tom served 30 years in the United States Air Force as a pilot of the B-52, B-47, and FB111, before retiring in 1988. His honors include the Distinguished Flying Cross with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with 18 Devices, Combat Readiness Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He completed seven tours of duty during the Vietnam War, flying 360 combat missions.
Tom loved spending time with his family, Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and mountains, cooking, building model airplanes, and discussing politics.
Tom was predeceased by his parents John and Leda Lebar and is survived by his loving wife Janie Stewart Lebar and their daughter Beth Lebar. Tom is also survived by son Kip Lebar and wife Laurie Lebar of Greenland, NH; daughter Jill Lebar and husband Mitch Bucciarelli of Pownal, VT; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Lebar, Rebecca Lebar and William Lebar; and the mother of Kip and Jill, Bonnie Nelson.
Tom will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service with be held Sunday, October 27th at 2PM, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie, WY with Military Honors. The family would like to invite all military service veterans, members, and pilots to help send Tom on his last flight.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Tom in early summer in his beloved Wind River Mountains in western Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National Museum of the US Air Force, afmuseum.com/donations
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented