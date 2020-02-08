Thomas F. Thone
Thomas F. Thone (T.F.) was born in June 1942 in Hawaii and grew up in a variety of places including Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, where he graduated from high school in Boulder. He later moved to Laramie where he went into banking and later became an insurance agent and owned Thone Insurance Services for over 30 years. During that time he was active in the Jaycees, the Red Cross, was a museum curator, and enjoyed photography. He retired to Washington where he lived a quiet life in Bremerton until his passing in January 2020.
He is proceeded in death by his parents John Frederick & Carmen Thone, and an older brother, John Frederick Jr. He is survived by his younger brother Daniel (Vickie) Thone, his daughter Cathleen (Jerry) Evans, a grandson, a niece, and several cousins.
There will be no services, and any donations to the Red Cross would be appreciated.
