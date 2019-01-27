Theodore James “Ted” Lapina, 79, passed away Jan. 20, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by daughter Dawn Lynn Lundvall and husband Christopher, son Theodore Scott Lapina and fiancé Cathy Binger and his sons, Massimo and Tazio; brother Gary Lapina and wife Donna; sister-in-law Ginny Dansby and husband Ted; brother-in-law Albert Prichard and wife Cheryl; and brother-in-law Philip Prichard and wife Suzette. He has five nieces, three nephews and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by wife of 45 years Mildred Katherine “Kay” Lapina and parents Frank and Louise Lapina. Ted was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Jeannette, Pennsylvania.
Ted earned a Bachelor of Music (majoring in bassoon and minoring in oboe) from West Virginia University, a Master of Music in bassoon and a Doctor of Musical Arts in bassoon from Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.
Ted loved music: He was in the United States Army Band and Orchestra, taught at Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and was a professor at the University of Wyoming for 28 years. Ted played innumerable concerts and solo recitals, including the National Symphony Orchestra, the New York City Ballet, the Opera Society of Washington, the Rapid City Symphony and much, much more. After retiring, Ted and his wife moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico, for the warmer weather while still having easy access to ski areas.
Ted felt like he had not worked a day in his life, because he loved teaching and playing the bassoon. In his spare time, he ran a woodwind repair business, and he enjoyed listening to classical music, skiing, fishing, hiking and car racing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association of NM or to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.
An informal gathering to celebrate Ted’s life will be at 2 pm Feb 9, 2019. For detailed information on the event, please email tedanddawn@yahoo.com or call 505-750-8887.
The family has entrusted Theodore’s care to Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations — Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd., NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
