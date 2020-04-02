Tara Sue Hicks, 57, of Laramie, passed away Wednesday, April 1st at Ivinson Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Tara was born October 28, 1962 to Burnie and Leona Hicks of Dover, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister (Vickie Rae Willis) of Waldorf, MD and special friend, David Knutson.
Tara is survived by her brothers, Kim Hicks (Pam) of Dover, Ohio, Mike Hicks (Ginger) of Laramie, and nephew James (Donnette) Willis of Parrish, FL, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Tara was a long-time member of the ARK and leaves behind many caring and compassionate caregivers, who individually and collectively aided Tara in living a full and vibrant life. The family wishes to thank the ARK Staff and the nurses and staff at Ivinson Memorial Hospital for their love and attention to her needs during the finals days of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is asking that any donations be made to the ARK Regional Services of Laramie.
