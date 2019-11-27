Sylvia F. Crocker, 86, of Laramie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1933 in Live Oak, Florida to Tom and Lydia (Compton) Fleming. Sylvia grew up in York, South Carolina, riding horses, swimming and playing piano. She went on to get her advanced education in the Midwest, earning a number of degrees: an Associate of Arts in Interior Design at Stephen’s College in Columbia, Missouri; a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Missouri; an M.A. in Comparative Religion from Northwestern University; and a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Missouri. Sylvia taught philosophy at the university level in the 1970s, including the University of Wyoming. In the early 1980s, she changed career focus and received her M.S. in Counseling Education from the University of Wyoming in 1985. She also received extensive training in Gestalt Therapy under the guidance of Miriam and Erving Polster. She was in private practice for more than 30 years in Laramie, Cheyenne and Rawlins, with a focus on couples and individual counseling and working with children.
Sylvia was an active member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral. She was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to classical music, traveling around the world, improving her golf swing, stitching needlepoint and watching classic and current movies. She was known for her generosity; and as a counselor, Sylvia was passionate about helping her clients in their own lives and in their relationships with others.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas Fleming; and her sister, Cathy Montgomery.
She had two children with Thomas Crocker of Laramie. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Garcia Castro (Jairo) and grandchild Thomas Manuel Garcia of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her daughter Trena Larson (Ethan) of Montreal, Canada.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, officiated by Reverend Brian Gross. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Matthew’s Columbarium, and reception will be held in the undercroft at the cathedral.
Please go to montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook. Memorial donations can be made in Sylvia Crocker’s name at wyomingpbs.org/donate.
