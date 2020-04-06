Susanna L. (Ward) Scott
1946 - 2020
A celebration of the life of Suzanna L. (Ward) Scott (73), former resident of Laramie, Wyoming, and graduate of Laramie Senior High School Class of 1968, passed away March 18, 2020 in Jefferson, Texas. Suzanna was born in Denver, Colorado to Charles and Laverna Ward on December 27, 1946. She married Clifford E. Scott on May 16, 1970 in Laramie, Wyoming where they both resided until 1987. Suzanna attended New Life Bible College in Cleveland, Tennessee after leaving Laramie and later move to Jefferson, Texas to retire. She is survived by husband of 50 years Clifford, son Mark Scott (Colorado Springs, CO), daughter Brenda Scott (Jefferson, TX), brother Charles Jr., 5 grand children, 2 great grand children. She is preceded in death by her mother and father. Suzanna will be missed by all her family and friends.
Commented