Susan Rae McBride, 49, of Aurora CO died peacefully at her home on April 2, 2019.
Susan was born January 8th, 1970 in Evanston, WY while her father served in Vietnam. She
was a deeply kind, caring, courageous, generous RN, daughter, sister, and niece, She grew up in Laramie, attending Laramie Schools and UW. Susan received her RN diploma from Fort Sanders School of Nursing in Knoxville, TN followed by a BS from University of Tennessee.
Susan leaves behind, her mother Judy (special friend Vic), her sister Michelle (husband Jim), and her dear Aunts, Uncles, and 13 cousins. For remembering her and to give farewells, a family service was held at the Newcomer Metro Chapel with Pastor Galanaugh of the Colorado Community Church officiating on April 7th .
The family respectfully request, any donation be sent to Wyoming NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, chapter, PO box 1883, Caspar, WY 82602 or designate NAMI as your charity of choice @ smile.amazon.com.
