Steve Deines, 63, of Laramie passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, unexpectedly due to an accident while on a business trip in Boston.
Steve was a Wyoming native and was born in Cheyenne where he attended East High School. He then attended the University of Wyoming and received a bachelor degree in business and an MBA degree. He was employed with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the University of Wyoming Physical Plant. For the last 13 years he has been a Project Manager for AssetWorks traveling the country through his job and exploring the great United States, especially enjoying Alaska.
Steve loved that state of Wyoming and all the hunting and fishing opportunities that it offered. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, rafting and especially spending time with his sons. He had a great love for music and playing his guitars. Steve was a master carpenter. He had a circle of valued friends that he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Laramie; and his sons, James and John Deines of Laramie.
As per his wishes no formal memorial service will be forth coming.
