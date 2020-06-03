Patrick H. Spear 1928-2020 Patrick H. Spear passed away May 31, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born in Keystone, NE, on March 30, 1928, to his parents Harlan and Jennie (Grigsby) Spear. The family moved to Laramie, WY when he was a child. From 1950-1952, Patrick was sent to Korea with the Army, where he served as a sergeant and a tank commander. Upon coming home from his service he returned to work for WYDOT, where he was a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1986 with 40+ years of employment. He met the love of his life, Charlotte R. Eppler, they were married on November 10, 1956. The outdoors was his playground, he loved to fish, hunt, camp and be with family and friends. He was an avid target shooter and reloaded most all of his ammunition. Proceeding him in death are his parents, his son Rick, daughter-in-law Kathy, and son-in-law John. Surviving him are his wife Charlotte, Laramie; son Mark (Robi), Moorcroft; daughter Valerie, Laramie; and four grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the NRA at nrapvf.org. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
