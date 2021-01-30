Walter Ralph Smith 1923-2021 Walter Ralph Smith, 97, of Cheyenne, formerly of Laramie, died of natural causes on January 5, 2021, at Granite Nursing Home in Cheyenne. Walter was born to Benjamin and Mable (Moore) Smith on January 23, 1923 and was one of twelve children. He grew up on the Middle Creek Ranch in the rural area northeast of Bosler, Wyoming, where he attended school. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irma June, brothers Earl, Russell, Gilbert and Clarence; sisters, Mary, Dorothy, Ellen, Sylvia, and Gwen; grandsons Benjamin Smith III ("Butch") and Ralph Lucas; and granddaughter, Bronwyn Herdt. Walter is survived by his brother, Vernon of Reno, NV and sister, Hazel, Lawrenceville, PA; his two children: Benjamin Walter Smith II of Battle Mountain, NV, and Ann Chavez of La Plata, NM; granddaughters, Demia Zeimens, Becky Smith, and Nikki Lucas; grandson, Billy Lucas; three great-grandchildren, Jonah Zeimens, Payton Smith, Tanisha Kipp; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Red Cross, Foundation for Fighting Blindness, Lion's of Wyoming Foundation, your local Lion's Club or a charity of the donor's choice. Memorial services will be held at a later date with interment at Middle Creek Ranch Memorial Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com for full obituary or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Maximus Bossarei: 'The Artful Dodger'
- Hundreds gather outside Capitol to hear Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney
- Two felony arrests made
- Jan. 27: On the record
- Felony arrest made
- Phase 1b vaccine distribution starts Jan. 25
- Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccinations starts Monday
- Pandemic altering ways death doulas aid the dying
- Jan. 24: Letters to editor
- COVID-19 VACCINATION
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented