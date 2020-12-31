DeAnne Kise Smith 1962-2020 DeAnne Kise Smith passed away December 29, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. She was born in Laramie in 1962 to Jerry and Julie Turman, she was 58 years old. Kise married Spencer Wright and together they had two daughters, Lynea and Tawnee. She is survived by her mother, Julie (Shawver) Rose and two brothers, Derek Turman and Darby Turman and one sister, Debby Lippard. Kise was an organ donor. Reception will be held Monday January 4th 3:00 PM at the Lincoln Center in West Laramie.
