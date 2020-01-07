Sherri Lesa (Freeman) Dimit, 59, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with a celebration of life reception at the Elks Lodge in Laramie. Bereavement rates have been setup at the Hilton Garden Inn and Holiday Inn in Laramie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Donations can be submitted at their website www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
