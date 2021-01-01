Louise M. Sexton 1934-2020 Louise Marlyen (Johnson) Sexton was born January 24, 1934 to Burdette Johnson and Eleanor Robinson Johnson in Orland California. After graduating from high school, she completed a year at Chico State College. She married Robert Sexton on January 1, 1953. They honeymooned in Australia and New Zealand before making their home in Willows California. They moved to the Laramie area in 1955. Louise loved square dancing and quilting. Some of her many activities include volunteering at the hospital and senior center, Comforters for Kids, working as an election Judge and bailiffing for the District Court. After retirement, she and Bob travelled extensively including the Galapagos Islands and the Azores. They also enjoyed many riverboat cruises. She taught Dutch oven cooking classes in Wyoming and New Mexico, cooked for Adventure Camp, and for many years participated in competitive pistol shooting. Louise is survived by her husband of 68 years, brother Robert, daughters Debbie (Bill) Wempen, Janice Sexton, Sandra (Larry) Goza, daughter-in-law Sue Sexton, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Richard, Don, and Art, and Son Mike. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the First Christian Church. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Who murdered ranch wife Minnie Wurl?
- Ivinson, Albany County receiving nearly 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine
- Two arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglaries
- Snowy Range Taxi devastated by late-night closure order
- Dec. 27: Letters to editor
- A-1 Recovery & Towing providing free, safe rides for New Year's
- Coming to ‘grapes’ with the new year
- Try pork and sauerkraut for good luck with the New Year
- Early phases of COVID-19 prevention vaccine campaign continue
- What to do with the Christmas tree
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented