James Edwin Seim 1929-2020 James Seim, currently of Douglas, WY, formerly of Laramie, Wyoming passed away on May 11th of this year. Born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Edwin Conrad Seim and Myrtle Martha Schultz Seim. They welcomed five children. James was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Suzanne, and daughter Nancy. He is survived by his sister, Merelyn Demoski of Stillwater and his four remaining children, Ruth (Terry) Usrey, James Jr. (Tina), Sandra (Tim) Walcott, and William (Tammy). He had 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Rest easy, Dad...we will miss you.
