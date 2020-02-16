Scott “Corky” Corcoran
Scott “Corky” Corcoran, 60, of Laramie, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 18, 1959, in Cloquet, Minnesota, to Anthony Corcoran and Davidina Scott Mitchell.
Corky attended WyoTech and after finishing school there he began working as an instructor. He later started his own company Corky’s Auto and Towing Service. For the last 20 years he owned and operated Advanced Computers providing IT services for many customers throughout the U.S.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his best friend, Sue Hargrove; his grandson, Justin Hargrove and his wife Ashley and their son, Lane; and his sister, Sara.
Per Corky’s wishes no services will take place.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented