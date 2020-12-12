Nancy A. Schott 1932-2020 Nancy A. Schott, 88, of Laramie, Wyoming, died December 2, 2020. Born and raised on the family farm in Kansas, Nancy had many hobbies and interests, including playing the piano beautifully, needlework, quilting, family genealogy, and local history, but, her life was dedicated to raising five children. She always looked on the bright side of things, loved to laugh and kid around, and treasured time spent with family and friends. She will truly be missed. Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Brecheisen; and sons, Dale Brecheisen and David Brecheisen. She is survived by three children, Clint Brecheisen, Laramie, WY; Ron Brecheisen (Karen), Greeley, CO: Maggie (Jim) Clay, Laramie, WY; nine beautiful grandchildren, Danielle, Karina, Anna Marie, Briana, Jasmyn, Jack, Jenna, Trampis, and Brogan; and, estranged husband, Dick Schott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centennial Valley Community Church, P.O. Box, Centennial, WY 82055 or Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 North Ninth Street, Laramie, WY 82072. Due to COVID, a private memorial will be at a later date. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
