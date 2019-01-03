Sandra Sullivan

Sandra “Sandy” Sullivan, 76, of Laramie, Wyoming, died peacefully in her sleep on December 22, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. Born on September 22, 1942, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, she is predeceased by her parents, Earl and Helen Culligan of Missoula, Montana, and her husband, Alan Sullivan of Springfield, Massachusetts.
In 1972, Sandy moved to Laramie with her husband, Alan, and three small boys from Kalispell, Montana. Throughout her years living in Laramie, Sandy worked in various places around town; Sears, UBC and First National Bank of Wyoming, where she eventually retired. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, walking in the water with friends or going to watch the local sports teams. Sandy loved going with her friends to most every sporting event possible. She loved the company of her feline companions and she loved living in Laramie.
Survivors include her sister, Sharon Piedalue, her three children, Scott Sullivan of Wyoming, Kelly Sullivan of California and Casey Sullivan of Colorado, grandsons and granddaughters, Ian and Camille Sullivan and Mikinly and Carter Sullivan.
A celebration of her life will be announced. The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Sandy during her time of need and in her final days.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
