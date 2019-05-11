Sandra Jones
Sandra Jones of Laramie passed away on May 7th after an extended illness. Sandra was born in Palmerston North, New Zealand on January 12, 1940. She was the eldest of three children. She earned a degree from the Teachers Training College in Palmerston North and taught in public schools for several years.
Sandra came to the United States in 1963 and married her life-long spouse in Manti, Utah on May 23, 1963. She and her husband lived in Laramie where they started their family and he completed his degree at the University of Wyoming. Following that, her husband pursued his career at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and they lived in both the Laramie and Cheyenne areas over the ensuing years. Both were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints which meant a great deal to them throughout their lives. Sandra was a devoted mother to their two sons and two daughters who love and adore her.
Throughout her life Sandra appreciated classical literature, reading, and researching during every spare moment. Because of this significant accumulation of knowledge and her outstanding teaching skills, she was sought after to teach religious and other classes and to share her interests with others. Sandra was a talented poet who also loved writing prose and histories.
Sandra was always a gentle person with encouraging words for everyone. She maintained a confident aire of class and grace even up to the very end of her life. She had a true love and concern for her fellow beings and was particularly protective of children. At one time she was the children’s Primary President of the Church in Cheyenne.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Web Jones of Laramie; her son, David Jones of Evans; her son, Drew Jones of Laramie; her daughter, Carolee Jones of Fort Collins; her daughter, Frith Ann Drietz of Laramie; and her brother, Craig Dunlop of Palmerston North, New Zealand.
Sandra was preceded in death by her Father, James August Dunlop; her Mother, Lo-loma Emily Dunlop; and her brother James Dunlop.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center (3311 Hayford Ave). Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Karolyn Jeanne Arnold
Karolyn Jeanne Arnold, 78, of Laramie passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Beverly Lee Sheen
A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
