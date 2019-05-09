Beverly Lee Sheen
A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Sandra Jones
Sandra Jones, 79, of Laramie, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Commented