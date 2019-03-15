Sam was born in Laramie, Wyoming March 4, 1934 to Harry and Irene Hannas. He was raised in Laramie and attended Laramie High School. Upon graduation, Sam enlisted in the Marine Corps. After his Honorable Discharge, he met his wife Joyce Rogers. Sam attended the University of Wyoming and became a Civil Engineer. He had many lifelong friends and he enjoyed sharing his memories with the family. Sam passed away peacefully on March 5th, one day after his 85th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce, his 4 children, Gail (Myles) Stake, Mike Hannas, Barbara (Chip) Cowgill, Bonnie (Roger) Hakes, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A private family gathering will be held this summer at Sam’s favorite lake in Wyoming.
No services are scheduled at this time.
