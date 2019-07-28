Ruth Weverstad, 96, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away on July 22. Ruth was born in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Before marrying Lester Weverstad of Vivian, South Dakota she attended Mitchell Business College. Ruth and Lester had two daughters, Jan and Jean. After her children were older, Ruth worked at the Vivian State Bank, St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, and in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. She and Les lived on a ranch between Vivian and Fort Pierre, for many years before retiring in Pierre. While there they enjoyed socializing with family and friends, volunteering for various organizations, and traveling around the United States. Later in their retirement they moved to Laramie to be closer to their daughter, Jean Nicholls. In 2011, Ruth moved to The Winslow, an independent living facility in Fort Collins. In all of the places Ruth lived, she was known for organizing social events. She taught us all the value of caring for others and enjoying time with those we love. Ruth was also active in the Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the Laramie Plains Museum. In her younger years, she was a member of her hometown Ladies Auxiliary and Eastern Star. Her beautiful life will be cherished by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lester, her daughter, Jan, of Port Orchard, Washington, her five older brothers, and her two older sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Nicholls of Laramie, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many special niece and nephews.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 2:00 p.m. on July 30th at the Drake Road Chapel, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Commented