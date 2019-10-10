Ruth Virginia (Baumgardner) Maushak, passed away on November 12, 2018 at Gilbert, AZ at the age of 103 after leading a full and active life.
Ruth was born August 31, 1915 to parents Earl S. and Elfreda (Grimm) Baumgardner at Elkhorn, NE. The family moved to Laramie, WY in 1916.
Following graduation from Laramie High School in 1933, she entered the Colorado Training School for Nurses at Denver General Hospital. She received her diploma and RN license in 1936. She then entered a post graduate course in OR Management at L.A. General Hospital. Ruth returned to Laramie and was employed at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She later was employed for twenty years as a.school nurse at University School before retiring in 1979.
She married William Frederick (Bill) Maushak June 10, 1939. They were married 51 years before Bill passed away March 8, 1991. Ruth was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Following retirement Ruth and Bill enjoyed golfing and traveling. They were Wyoming Cowboy fans and attended many years of football and basketball games. They resided in Laramie until moving to Mesa, AZ for Bill’s health.
Ruth is survived by her children, Linda Ruth Farver of Rawlins, WY and Bill (Nancy) of Carrizozo, NM; grandchildren, Jill (Mike) Mulvaney of Arvada, CO and Mike (Tabatha) Farver of Saratoga, WY; great grandchildren, Bree Mulvaney, Justin Mulvaney, Lindsie Farver, Amanda Bryce, and Casey Cottier; niece, Marjolaine Getzelman of Clackamas, OR; nephews, Jerald K (Barbara) Lee of Chandler, AZ, Robert E. (Karen) Lee of Sacramento, CA.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her sister, Lenore Lee, and other relatives.
Graveside services and inurnment for Ruth and Bill is planned for 11:30 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie, WY.
