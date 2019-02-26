Ruth G. McNamee passed away peacefully February 21, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born June 15, 1927, in Denver, Colorado, to Sidney A. and Georgia (Merrill) Graves.
Ruth grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with her sister Lynn. She graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1945, and she then attended the University of Wyoming graduating with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1949. While at the university, Ruth was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and a member of the university Sharp Shooting team. She continued a lifelong love of plants by working for the Botany department cataloguing plants collected in the field.
Following graduation Ruth taught school in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, where she met Michael A. McNamee. The two were married on September 29, 1950, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and remained married for 67 years until Mike’s passing in March of 2018. Following Mike’s service in the U.S. Army the couple settled in Laramie, Wyoming, and lived there the rest of their lives. In addition to providing a home for their seven children, Ruth taught adult education classes for the University of Wyoming and worked at the University of Wyoming Green House where she was responsible for the growing and planting a variety of flowers across the campus for many years.
Ruth was very active in the community. She was a 4-H leader, a docent at the Ivinson Museum, and a Gray Lady, for 25 years, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was also an active member of the Laramie Garden Club, the Elks Lodge, Laramie Genealogy Club, as well as the United Presbyterian Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike, sister Lynn, and three brother’s in-law and two sister’s in-law. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Annabelle McNamee, and seven children Margie (Pat) Chinadle, Michael Jr. (Kathlene), Molly (Jeff) Wilhelm, Mark (Linda), Monte (Jean), Charlie (Diane), Tom (Kris). She will be greatly missed by her 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is so thankful for the outstanding care Ruth received during the time she spent in the Columbine Health Care System in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Donations to the charity of the donor’s choice would be greatly appreciated. A memorial service is planned for June. Date and time to be announced.
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
