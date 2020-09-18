Jay D. Rucker 1951-2020 Jay Dean Rucker, 69, of Laramie, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1951 in Laramie, WY to Jack and Ruth (Orr) Rucker. Jay enjoyed playing baseball during his childhood. During his adult life he enjoyed being outdoors camping, going to Rock N Roll concerts and participating in karate. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kind and free-spirited man. He retired after 35 years from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the Laramie Eagles Club. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet Clawson. He is survived by his children, Jason Rucker (Sierra Bestul) of Taylorsville, Utah and Dylan Rucker of Laramie; his grandchildren, Madisyn and Mason Rucker, and Brianna Tyser. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Laramie Eagles Club. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
