Ruby Elaine Quarterman
Ruby Elaine Quarterman, 85, died Tuesday, Dec. 17 at home in St. Charles, MO. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Charles, and all who knew her and want to share in her memorial are invited to attend. A reception will follow. Another tribute will be held in Wyoming in 2020. To read the full obituary, visit https://www.alternativefuneralcremation.com.
