Celebrating the life of Roy Schmett, October 15th, 1947 – December 9th, 2018. Forever in our hearts. Lets remember the happy times and raise a glass with cheer. Please join us on July 13th at 2:00 PM in honor of his life at 2537 US Highway 14, Clearmont WY 82835.
Roy Schmett
