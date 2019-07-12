Rose Lebsack (Roth), age 91, of Timnath, Colorado, passed away July 7, 2019 at home. A memorial service and reception will be held Tuesday, July 16th at 11:00am at Allnutt, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80526.
Rose Lebsack was born January 6, 1928 in Minatare, Nebraska. She was one of eight children and was raised on a farm in Western Nebraska. When her family moved to Portland, Oregon she got a job as a seamstress at Jantzen Knitting Mill where she sewed bathing suits. Her speed was impressive and she set new, faster standards for the entire mill. Her affinity for sewing carried through the years as she spent time sewing blankets, pillows, Barbie and doll clothes and other items for her children and grandchildren. Along with sewing, she enjoyed playing the accordion and organ—learning songs by ear—singing, playing Pinochle, and spending time with her family.
Not only did Rose set new standards in her sewing career, she brought an important outlook to the jobs she held: kindness. After Jantzen, she worked in hospital admitting in Idaho, Wyoming and later retiring from Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado as a Quality Assessment Specialist. She was quoted saying that people often came to the hospital because they had to, making them cranky, and she would approach them with kindness to help take the “rough edge off.” Her candor and sense of others is one of many legacies she will leave behind.
Rose met her late husband, LeRoy Lebsack, through his sister, and although they lived in separate states in the beginning of their courtship (her in Oregon and him in Wyoming) they wrote letters back and forth until she moved to Wyoming. They were married November 13, 1949 on a family farm in Torrington, Wyoming. Together they had five children: Stephen, Jennifer, Gary, Bryan and Sandy. Rose spent the last four years of her life with her family, living with her youngest daughter, Sandy and her husband, Dr. Scott Anderson, where she often said she was “treated like a queen.”
Rose was grateful for the blessed life she lived. In her final days, she spoke of the Good Lord coming to take her hand to lead her home. He did just that on the day she passed.
Rose will be remembered as the thread that knit the family together; always ensuring everyone knew how much they were loved. Her home was the hub where family gatherings, holidays and celebrations always took place. She was a generous mother and grandmother who loved her family. Traveling was a great joy in her life: if the car was leaving, she was ready to go! She loved the ride and would often point out the specific crops along the road as they passed.
Her husband proceeded her in death 23 years ago, as have two of her brothers and three of her sisters. She is survived by her sister: Bertha Faust (Roth) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her brother: Bob Roth of Portland, Oregon. She also leaves behind her children: Stephen and wife, Debra Lebsack; Jennifer Lebsack; Gary Lebsack; Bryan and wife, Lora Lebsack; and Sandy and husband, Dr. Scott Anderson along with her seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
